Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner updates election day around the area

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell reports no major issues this election day
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Election Day appears to be rolling along smoothly at Shawnee County’s polling sites.

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell visited Eye on NE Kansas to update how the vote was unfolding. He said precincts reported few issues, and anything that popped up was quickly resolved.

Once polls close, he said his office will begin the process of tabulating results.

“We will begin getting ready at the office for all of the information coming back from each of the 95 polling places throughout the county. As those begin to come back after 7, then we will probably first be uploading our early in-office voting numbers as well as our mail numbers, and then it will take us a little bit of time but we expect to get a number of those back somewhere around 8:30 would be our guess, and then hopefully between 9, 9:30 to have those uploaded and get the rest of that out to the public,” he said.

