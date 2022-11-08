Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant.

According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, Robert Lee Brown III was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Distribution of hallucinogenic

Distribution of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture

Possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Manufacturing a controlled substance

Drug tax stamp

Unlawful to acquire proceeds from drug transactions

