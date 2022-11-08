Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man

Robert Lee Brown III
Robert Lee Brown III(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant.

According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, Robert Lee Brown III was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

  • Distribution of hallucinogenic
  • Distribution of marijuana
  • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture
  • Possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Manufacturing a controlled substance
  • Drug tax stamp
  • Unlawful to acquire proceeds from drug transactions

