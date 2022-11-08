Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant.
According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
As a result of the investigation, Robert Lee Brown III was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
- Distribution of hallucinogenic
- Distribution of marijuana
- Possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture
- Possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Manufacturing a controlled substance
- Drug tax stamp
- Unlawful to acquire proceeds from drug transactions
