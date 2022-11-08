Salute Our Heroes: Nellie Hogan is honored for her service around Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After years of serving the community, Shawnee County Parks & Rec. is honoring a special member.

Nellie Hogan, 86, has been putting others before herself and not expecting the recognition. Not only has she been serving the Pinecrest community, but also protecting it for over a decade.

It isn’t just people I’ve helped,” said Hogan. “It’s people that I’ve encouraged to help others.”

Many in the Pinecrest community know Hogan for the many different hats she’s worn. Her community services range from being a Camp Fire Girls leader for 15 years, including a term as president, and room mother at Avondale East Elementary School. She also mentored for three years in the Topeka Rescue Mission’s Dare to Dream Program.

Hoping to make a difference in the Pinecrest area, Nellie, along with her husband, started an after school program for kids in the neighborhood. Seeing the needs of many, she offered her services.

When there was constant crime in her neighborhood, she wanted to do something to help families feel safe. With the help of other neighbors in the area, she took action to protect the community she had lived in since 1968.

“I ran a base station,” said Hogan. “My husband and I would drive two nights a month, we got crime down to zero.”

Joseph Ledbetter, Shawnee County Parks and Rec. Vice Chair, has seen the hard work and dedication by Hogan over the years. He even began to advocate for a special recognition for her.

“Nellie is the one that’s special,” said Ledbetter. “She’s a great volunteer. She’s really been adamant about helping Hi-Crest and just a great volunteer. That’s why we wanted to name something to honor her.”

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. recently renamed the Pinecrest Park to the Nellie Hogan Park, to commemorate Hogan. Today, she continues to assist people with the Harvesters monthly food program at Avondale while also stocking a blessing box in her front yard with food, books and clothing necessities.

“I am very blessed,” said Hogan. “I’m healthy and I plan to keep going.”

