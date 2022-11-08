Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place

(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Alyssa Miller
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.

They said no other injuries were reported and there is no danger to the public.

The city said the polling place is open and was not impacted by the investigation.

