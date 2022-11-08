Overland Park man sentenced in fatal hit-and-run of 10-year-old Eudora girl

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A 29-year-old Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to over five years in prison for the fatal hit and run of a Eudora girl and for the injuries caused to her grandfather from the crash that occurred in May of 2022.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez sentenced Jose Alfredo Galianao-Meza, 29, of Overland Park, to the Kansas Department of Corrections for 34 months for one count of involuntary manslaughter for the hit and run that killed Brooklyn Brouhard and 34 months for one count of aggravated battery for injuries sustained by her grandfather. The sentences will be served consecutively and Galiano-Meza will be subject to 24 months post-release supervision and will also have to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

The charges stemmed for an incident that occurred on May 14, 2022 in which Galiano-Meza drove his van through a stop sign located at East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10, struck Brouhard and her grandfather who was driving the motorcycle.

Galiano-Meza fled the scene and was arrested approximately a month later in Indiana.

“Mr. Galiano-Meza’s actions devastated a family and an entire community,” District Attorney Valdez said. “My hope is that holding the defendant accountable for his decisions that day will help to heal those who were cared for and loved by Brooklyn.”

