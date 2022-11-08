No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball defeats Omaha in regular season opener

(WOWT)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In the first game without head coach Bill Self, KU men’s basketball cruises to a 89-64 win over Omaha.

Interim head coach Norm Roberts will coach the next three games for the Jayhawks in the absence of Bill Self.

True freshman Gradey Dick led all scorers with 23 points while Jalen Wilson posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds while adding seven assists.

Five Jayhawks had double figures in this game, including four of the five starters.

KU will be home again on Thursday against North Dakota State with tip-off at seven.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
FILE - (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
Credit: Brandon Griffin
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss
FILE
One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas
Kenny Loudermilk went missing Oct. 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the...
Paraglider missing for more than a week leaves behind 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

K-State’s Jeff Mittie earns 600th career win over Central Arkansas
Emporia State women's soccer
Emporia State women’s soccer heads to NCAA tournament
Kansas Running back Devin Neal
KU RB Devin Neal earns Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans...
Kelce ties record for most 100-yard receiving games by tight end