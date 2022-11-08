No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball defeats Omaha in regular season opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In the first game without head coach Bill Self, KU men’s basketball cruises to a 89-64 win over Omaha.

Interim head coach Norm Roberts will coach the next three games for the Jayhawks in the absence of Bill Self.

True freshman Gradey Dick led all scorers with 23 points while Jalen Wilson posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds while adding seven assists.

Five Jayhawks had double figures in this game, including four of the five starters.

KU will be home again on Thursday against North Dakota State with tip-off at seven.

