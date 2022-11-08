KU RB Devin Neal earns Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After one of the best performances in Kansas football history, Running back Devin Neal claimed the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Neal rushed for 224 yards and had 110 yards through the air in Kansas’ 37-16 victory over No. 18 Oklahoma State. Neal became the first Jayhawk in school history with 200+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards in a game, while his 334 combined yards are the most since 1991, when Tony Sands combined for 398 yards (396 rush, 2 receiving) against Missouri.

Kansas now has two Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in school history.

Kansas’ 37-16 win over No. 18 Oklahoma State made the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, while it was the Jayhawks’ first win over a ranked opponent since 2010 (Georgia Tech).

