Kansas State’s hot start leads them to first win in Jerome Tang

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jerome Tang era is off to a good start after the Wildcats dominated UTRGV Monday night 93-59.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Markquis Nowell led K-State with 14 points while Keyontae Johnson provided 13 points. Three other ‘Cats dropped double digits as well.

K-State shot 45.5 percent from the floor and out rebounded Grand Valley by six.

Justin Johnson led all scorers with 20 points but it wasn’t enough to contain K-State. The Wildcats led by as much as 36 points in the second half.

K-State now heads to Cal Friday with tip-off at six p.m.

