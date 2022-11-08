Kansas RB Neal earns another award

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After winning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, KU Running Back Devin Neal earned the Doak Walker Running Back of the Week.

Neal becomes Kansas’ first Doak Walker Running Back of the Week honoree and shares the week 10 award with Temple’s Edward Saydee. The honor comes after Neal was named the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, after rushing for a career-high 224 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown. Neal added 110 yards receiving on six catches, becoming the first Jayhawk in school history with at least 200+ yards rushing and 100+ yards receiving in a single game.

The Doak Walker Award presented by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum has been awarded to the nation’s top running back since 1990. For the first time, the award is recognizing a national running back of the week this season. A select 20-person committee from the award’s full voting body of media and past winners chooses the weekly recipient. On July 20, a preseason candidates list was released and semifinalists for the award will be named on Nov. 22. A week later, the three finalists will be announced.

The Doak Walker Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 800 recipients since 1935. Visit NCFAA.org for more information.

