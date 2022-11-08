Kansas man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man pleaded guilty on Tuesday for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Michael Eckerman, 38, of Wichita, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.

According to court documents, Eckerman illegally entered the Capitol grounds at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021. He observed rioters fighting with police officers outside of the Capitol and then began yelling at officers that they were “traitors to the country.” He and other members of the mob entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Doors just before 2:30 p.m.

As Eckerman and others approcahed the Memorial Doors, they encountered a small group of officers who were attempting to block their access to the stairs that led to the Statuary Hall and the area near the Speaker’s Lobby. Eckerman pushed his way to the front of the stand-off and used his body to get past the line of law enforcement officers. Shortly after, Eckerman was face to face with an officer of the U.S. Capitol Police, who put his hand on Eckerman’s shoulder. Eckerman moved his body forward to forcibly resist, impede, and interfere with the officer, which, along with the actions of others in the mob, caused the officer to stumble down the stairs. Eckerman continued to move through the building, and at one point entered the Rayburn Conference Room. He finally exited the Capitol at approximately 2:44 p.m.

Eckerman was arrested on September 20, 2021, and his sentencing date is set for February 14, 2023. He faces a statutory maximum of eight years in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, as well as potential financial penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Department of Justice said in the 22 months since January 6, 2021, nearly 900 people have been arrested in almost all 50 states, including over 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

