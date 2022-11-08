K-State’s Jeff Mittie earns 600th career win over Central Arkansas

(Alonzo Adams | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 7, 2022
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats opened their regular season with a 83-43 win over Central Arkansas but more importantly head coach Jeff Mittie notched win number 600 of his career.

Gabby Gregory led all scorers with 19 points while Jaelyn Green provided 13 points and Brylee Green added 12 points.

K-State led 41-26 at the break and shot an exact 50 percent from the floor.

Kansas State now will hit the road against Wisconsin on Friday with tip-off at 3:30 p.m.

