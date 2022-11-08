Junction City approves ordinance limiting number of animals per residence

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Commission approved a City Ordinance on Tuesday limiting the number of animals allowed per residence.

Beginning on January 1, 2023, no household in Junction City will be allowed to own, harbor, or possess more than six dogs, cats, ferrets, or any combination of the three species. The previous limit was 19.

The City Commission determined to grandfather dogs, cats, or, ferrets which are licensed on or before December 30, 2022. Animals not licensed before January 1, 2023 will not be able to gain a grandfather status.

The City noted that the ordinance does not allow people to exceed the limitations on pitbull ownership or other limitations in the ordinances of the City.

Owners who have been convicted of cruelty to animals will also have the grandfather status of their animals revoked.

