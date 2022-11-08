Junction City approves ordinance limiting number of animals per residence

Junction City municipal building
Junction City municipal building(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Commission approved a City Ordinance on Tuesday limiting the number of animals allowed per residence.

Beginning on January 1, 2023, no household in Junction City will be allowed to own, harbor, or possess more than six dogs, cats, ferrets, or any combination of the three species. The previous limit was 19.

The City Commission determined to grandfather dogs, cats, or, ferrets which are licensed on or before December 30, 2022. Animals not licensed before January 1, 2023 will not be able to gain a grandfather status.

The City noted that the ordinance does not allow people to exceed the limitations on pitbull ownership or other limitations in the ordinances of the City.

Owners who have been convicted of cruelty to animals will also have the grandfather status of their animals revoked.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
Drawing delayed for record $1.9B Powerball jackpot
K9 Apollo finds an illegal hunter's stashed rifle on Nov. 1, 2022.
KDWP K9 finds poacher’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting
Couple had their car wreck from test drive by Kansasland employee
Kansasland employee wrecks customer’s car during test drive

Latest News

Severe Storms possible on Thursday
Severe Storms possible on Thursday
Kansas man pleads guilty to felony charge for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Cory L. Dionne (Left) and Heather M. Stephens (Right) face methamphetamine charges following a...
Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co....
Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place