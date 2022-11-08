Gov. Kelly goes door to door to boost voter turnout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s campaign launched the final stops of her “Meet Me In The Middle” tour aimed at encouraging voters and energizing volunteers in the final days before the election.

Gov. Kelly made her rounds across Northeast Kansas with her last campaign stops in Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.

“Kansas is in really good shape, you know we have paid down all of our debt and we now have 1.5 billion dollars in our ending balance and another billion dollars in our rainy day fund so, Kansas is on solid ground and we have a lot of momentum going forward to do even more in the second term,” said Kelly.

Kelly stood by Democratic Attorney General hopeful Chris Mann, Monday morning in Topeka, as she called on more Kansans to step up to the polls.

She also met up with Mayor Kuntz of Harveyville, where she also spoke with younger voters and visited small businesses.

“We know Kansans care about their schools, we’ve been fully funding their schools. We know they care about their roads and infrastructure, we’ve been funding those kinds of things. we know they care about their foster care system and we’ve been focused like a laser on that. We know they want Medicaid expansion so they need to reelect me so I can get that done once and for all,” Kelly says.

The governor also made stops in Paxico, Alma, and Prairie Heights Elementary School in Alta Vista.

She says while knocking on doors in alma she met Joyce a lifelong republican who is now supporting her campaign.

“This will be a nail-biter like 2004 was. We have no idea how this is going to go. What I do know that is going to make the difference is the same thing that made the difference in 2004, people showing up and voting,” says Kelly. “If we can get folks from this area to show up and vote we can win this.”

