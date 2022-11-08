Fundraiser planned to help families of 3 Topeka Girl Scouts killed in turnpike crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraiser event is planned for this Sunday, November 13 to raise money to help the families of three young Topeka Girl Scouts killed in an October crash on the Kansas Turnpike.

The event “Remembering Kylie, Laila, and Brooklyn” will be held at The Woodshed in Topeka located at 1901 N. Kansas Ave.

“The reason we are coming together as a community and raising funds is to help with the loss of the three girls who tragically passed on the Turnpike on October 8th,” organizers continued saying, “The money raised will be distributed to the families of Kylie Lunn, Laila El Azri, and Brooklyn Peery.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the three young girls were killed when the van they were in was hit by a semi truck on I-335 near the SW 69th St. overpass. They said the van’s driver, Amber Peery, 32, of Topeka, was attempting to make a U-turn through the barrier wall at the time of the crash.

Authorities said Amber and 9-year-old Gabriella Ponomarez had only minor injuries. Carrington Peery, 5, of Topeka, was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries and Kylie, Laila, and Brooklyn all died in the crash.

The girl’s were headed to a Girl Scout event in Kansas City.

The fundraiser event kicks off on Sunday, November 13 with a motorcycle ride. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the ride begins at 10:30 a.m. It will cost $20 per bike and another $10 for any passengers. You can find the route on The Woodshed’s Facebook page.

Organizers said dinner and other festivities begin at 4 p.m. and it will be a cash only event. Those in attendance will have their choice of crappie, pork, or ribs to eat as well as a kids meal for those 8 years old and under.

