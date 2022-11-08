Emporia State women’s soccer heads to NCAA tournament

Emporia State women's soccer
Emporia State women's soccer(ESU athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hornets are going dancing once again.

For the third time in school history and the third time in the last four seasons, Emporia State has qualified for the NCAA Tournament. The Hornets are the number 4 seed in the Division II Central Regional Tournament and will travel to Warrensburg to play fifth seeded Fort Hays State.

The Hornets are 11-6-4 on the season and finished second in the MIAA Tournament after falling 4-3 to Central Missouri on Sunday. The Tigers are 11-2-7 on the year.

That match is set to begin Friday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. at the South Rec Complex in Warrensburg, Missouri.

