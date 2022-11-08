Drawing delayed for record $1.9B Powerball jackpot

(WIBW) - People with dreams of becoming an instant billionaire are still waiting to see if they come true. Powerball’s Monday night drawing was delayed due to technical difficulties.

The drawing for the $1.9 billion jackpot was to take place at 9:59 p.m. CT. However, in their broadcast, the organization said it was experiencing a technical difficulty. They said when the issue is resolved, the drawing will be available on powerball.com and on the Powerball YouTube channel.

They made reference to the need to ensure the security of the system, and did not give a time frame as to how long the delay would be.

The California Lottery tweeted the drawing was delayed because of a “participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

“When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” California Lottery added.

People have been lining up for their chance to strike it rich. One Topeka convenience store reported selling $20-$80 an hour worth of tickets. They said most people dropped around $10, but some people were buying hundreds of dollars worth of chances.

The Kansas Lottery web site also made note of the drawing delay.

