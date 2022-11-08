Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital

(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.

A 2016 Dodge Caravan driven by Alexander Bowers, 25, of Topeka, was travelling northbound on Highway 75 when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck a 2020 Buick Encore that was driving southbound.

The two occupants of the Buick, Ronald Stockebrand, 73, and Patricia Stockebrand, 67, both of Yates Center, were transported to a Topeka hospital.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said Alexander Bowers refused medical attention at the scene and was not injured.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kansas Highway Patrol, Osage County Fire District #3 – Melvern, and Osage County EMS.

