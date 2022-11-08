Chiefs-Chargers moved to primetime slot

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 20 has been moved to the Sunday Night Football primetime slot.

The AFC West showdown was initially slated for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff, and will now kickoff at 7:20 p.m. Bengals-Steelers, the original SNF game, has been moved to the Chiefs’ prior game time.

This is Kansas City’s sixth primetime game of the season, including the future SNF game against the Broncos on December 11.

