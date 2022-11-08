Chiefs-Chargers moved to primetime slot

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after scoring during the second half...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 20 has been moved to the Sunday Night Football primetime slot.

The AFC West showdown was initially slated for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff, and will now kickoff at 7:20 p.m. Bengals-Steelers, the original SNF game, has been moved to the Chiefs’ prior game time.

This is Kansas City’s sixth primetime game of the season, including the future SNF game against the Broncos on December 11.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
Drawing delayed for record $1.9B Powerball jackpot
K9 Apollo finds an illegal hunter's stashed rifle on Nov. 1, 2022.
KDWP K9 finds poacher’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting
Topeka Police
Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide

Latest News

Tykei Greene dunking against UTRGV
Kansas State’s hot start leads them to first win in Jerome Tang
Kansas guard Gradey Dick (4) follows through on a slam dunk against Omaha during the second...
No. 5 Kansas men’s basketball defeats Omaha in regular season opener
K-State’s Jeff Mittie earns 600th career win over Central Arkansas
Emporia State women's soccer
Emporia State women’s soccer heads to NCAA tournament