Authorities ask public to check cameras after overnight armed robbery

(MGN Online)
By Alyssa Miller
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents near SE 35th and SE Croco Rd. to check their security cameras after an overnight robbery.

The armed robbery happened at a home in the 3500 block of SE Croco Rd. around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8. The sheriff’s office said a man was robbed at gunpoint by what he believed to be two men. The victim told deputies he did not get a good look at the suspects as they left the home.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and a K9 unit responded to the area to track the suspects. They said it led them to a nearby intersection where the suspects possibly left in a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office is now encouraging residents in the area to check their security cameras from 5:15 a.m. until 5:25 a.m. for any suspicious vehicles or people in the neighborhood. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Myers at 785-251-2262 or by email at Ryan.Myers@snco.us.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
K9 Apollo finds an illegal hunter's stashed rifle on Nov. 1, 2022.
KDWP K9 finds poacher’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting
Drawing delayed for record $1.9B Powerball jackpot
Topeka Police
Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide

Latest News

From left to right, Brooklyn Marie Peery, Kylie Capri Lunn, and Laila El Azri Ennassari.
Fundraiser planned to help families of 3 Topeka Girl Scouts killed in turnpike crash
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
60s and 70s through Thu AM for lows and highs for most before a cold front leads to a major...
Cloudy, patchy drizzle
Kansas State's Gabby Gregory
K-State’s Jeff Mittie earns 600th career win over Central Arkansas