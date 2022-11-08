Authorities ask public to check cameras after overnight armed robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents near SE 35th and SE Croco Rd. to check their security cameras after an overnight robbery.

The armed robbery happened at a home in the 3500 block of SE Croco Rd. around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8. The sheriff’s office said a man was robbed at gunpoint by what he believed to be two men. The victim told deputies he did not get a good look at the suspects as they left the home.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and a K9 unit responded to the area to track the suspects. They said it led them to a nearby intersection where the suspects possibly left in a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office is now encouraging residents in the area to check their security cameras from 5:15 a.m. until 5:25 a.m. for any suspicious vehicles or people in the neighborhood. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Myers at 785-251-2262 or by email at Ryan.Myers@snco.us.

The investigation remains ongoing.

