1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting

Topeka Police investigate a shooting at SW 11th and Buchanan, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in central Topeka that sent one person to the hospital.

TPD says officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. Shortly after the call, they were told a person arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.

TPD says the victim’s injuries are serious, but the person is expected to survive. They continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting may email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau, 785-368-9400. People also may leave tips anonymously through Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.

