Wichita man federally indicted on child sex crimes, another for failure to register

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Wichita has been federally indicted on child sex crimes while another was indicted for failure to register.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says that on Monday, Nov. 7, a federal grand jury indicted Jimmy Lynn, 50, of Wichita, for child sex crimes.

The Office indicated that Lynn was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child - production of child pornography, three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Court documents note that Lynn has been accused of using a young child to create sexually explicit images and is accused of distributing child porn.

The Office said Homeland Security Investigations, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Wichita Police Department continue to investigate the case as Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart prosecutes.

The Office also said that Brian Shrout, 56, of Wichita, was indicted on one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

This case has been investigated by the U.S. Marshal Service and will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon.

