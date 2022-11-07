Waverly’s Sunset Manor set to close as staffing issues persist

WAVERLY, Kan. (WIBW) - Waverly’s Sunset Manor is set to close in January as staffing issues persist and regulation changes are set to drop.

The Coffey Health System says that Sunset Manor in Waverly is set to close on Jan. 15, 2023, following a Board of Trustees vote on Oct. 24. The vote considered critical staffing shortages and impending regulation changes.

“This decision was extremely difficult and emotional. The impact on local families weighed heavily on everyone involved,” said CHS Chief Executive Officer Joben Rieth. “However, we simply cannot hire sufficient staffing to provide safe, quality care for our community.”

CHS indicated that regulations require residents and families to be given 60 days’ notice before the facility closes.

“Our commitment today is three-fold. First and foremost, we will do everything we can to help families find the best possible care for their loved ones,” Rieth said. “Throughout this process, we will ensure quality care for our residents. Additionally, we are preparing to welcome the Sunset Manor staff into other positions throughout Coffey Health System.”

The Health System noted that Sunset Manor was built in 1977 and acquired by it in 1997. However, the facility was licensed as the Long-Term Care Unit of Coffey County Hospital while still flying under the Sunset Manor banner.

About a decade ago, CHS said the facility’s fate was debated due to structural and financial reasons. While those same issues persist, it said it has honored a commitment to continue to provide care and attained state and national recognition for quality. The facility has often relied on staffing agencies to fill gaps, however, those resources are no longer able to meet needs throughout the state.

“Unfortunately, even if we had an influx of money tomorrow, we still can’t recruit the level of staffing needed to provide safe and high-quality care,” said Rosemary Rich, chairman of the CHS board. “We are heartbroken to make this decision, but we cannot put our residents and staff in that position.”

CHS noted that the COVID-19 pandemic created a staffing crisis for all hospitals and nursing homes around the nation, which continues to escalate. It said 35 nursing homes in the Sunflower State have now closed or downsized since the pandemic.

