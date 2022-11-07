Security experts urge caution when downloading your next app

Apps are designed to track and collect data
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has received over 860,000 reports of identity theft so far this year, and according to security experts, apps with questionable security features can open the door for scammers.

Longtime consumer advocate Adam Levin, cohost of the podcast “What The Hack with Adam Levin” said you have to be extra cautious what you download these days.

Levin shared several tips to avoid identity theft via apps:

  • Only use Google or Apple app stores to download new apps
  • Read reviews of the apps before you install them
  • Check the fine print and permissions the app requests
  • Protect your phone at all costs by locking it and using security measures

Levin also reminded consumers that apps are basically designed to track you and collect data. He added that it is highly likely that apps will share data with third parties, which makes using security features essential.

You can report a suspected scam or identify theft to the FTC.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
FILE - (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
Credit: Brandon Griffin
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss
FILE
One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas
Kenny Loudermilk went missing Oct. 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the...
Paraglider missing for more than a week leaves behind 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

FILE -
Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore speaks during the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm...
UN chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks
Samantha Billings, 26, was arrested after being accused of stealing a police cruiser.
Police: Handcuffed woman accused of stealing cruiser
FILE
Affordability, generosity rank Kansas cities among best to spend Thanksgiving
The aftermath of destruction from Russian-fired cluster bombs can be seen in Pokrovsk, Ukraine,...
Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson