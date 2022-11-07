RCPD investigates after truck used to ram vehicle set on fire

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Shortly after an argument led one of the parties to ram his truck into another vehicle, the truck used in the incident had been set on fire.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, officials were called to the 12000 block of Blue River Hills Rd. with reports of an aggravated battery.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 43-year-old man who reported another 54-year-old man had used his 2020 Dodge Ram to hit his 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser that had been parked on the side of the road. The victim reported that the incident followed an argument between the two.

Then, just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, RCPD indicated that officials were called to the 3800 block of W. 69th Ave. with reports of arson.

When officials arrived here, they said they found that the Dodge Ram involved in the earlier aggravated battery had been set on fire. Riley Co. Fire District 1 was called to extinguish the flame.

RCPD noted that both cases remain under investigation.

