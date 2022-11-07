Railroad track removal to close sections of Topeka streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The removal of old railroad tracks is set to close sections of Topeka streets.

The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, BNSF Railway and the City’s Street Department will remove old sections of the railroad in two locations which will create road closures.

According to the City, SE Quincy will be closed between the east and west road of SE 1st St. It also said SE 1st and Adams will be completely closed in both directions.

The City indicated that closures should last for about seven days.

