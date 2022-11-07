Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide

Topeka Police
Topeka Police
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide.

On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified.

Just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, TPD said officials were called to the 3800 block of SW 29th St. with reports of a deceased person near the location.

Officers and medical personnel responded to the call, however, the person was confirmed to be deceased.

TPD investigating suspicious death in SW Topeka

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
FILE - (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
Credit: Brandon Griffin
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss
FILE
One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas
Kenny Loudermilk went missing Oct. 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the...
Paraglider missing for more than a week leaves behind 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

AAA Kansas is hosting a food drive to benefit Harvesters.
AAA Kansas helps Harvesters drive away hunger
AAA Kansas is hosting a food drive to benefit Harvesters.
AAA Kansas helping Harvesters drive away hunger
Steve Wade, Topeka City Manager
12th St. Delays: City Manager updates the project, other Topeka issues
FILE
Waverly’s Sunset Manor set to close as staffing issues persist
Steve Wade, Topeka City Manager
12th St. Delays: City Manager updates the project, other Topeka issues