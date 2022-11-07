Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide.

On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified.

Just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, TPD said officials were called to the 3800 block of SW 29th St. with reports of a deceased person near the location.

Officers and medical personnel responded to the call, however, the person was confirmed to be deceased.

