Monday forecast: Seasonal today, mild through Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most of this week will be near or above average for this time of year but a cold front Thursday will bring an arctic chill to the area starting Friday and lasting into next week. As of now not expecting any winter precipitation but will be monitoring a couple rain chances.

Taking Action:

Spotty showers can’t be ruled out at times tomorrow with drizzle even possible Wednesday. If you’re out voting in person tomorrow, have the umbrella handy. Most spots will likely be dry and even if you get rain it’ll likely be less than 0.10″.

Highest chance of rain this week will be Thursday into Thursday evening (about 0.25″-0.75″). This will come with a cold front. Depending on the timing of the cold front will depend on how warm Thursday will be and/or if temperatures cool down before sunset. It may also come with a few strong to severe storms as well.

Get ready for lows in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s by Friday into the weekend. Make sure your heater is working properly and find those heavier coats, hats, gloves, etc



Confidence remains fairly high on the overall forecast for the next 8 days. Winds will be a factor through Saturday with gusts 20-30 mph today and tomorrow and gusts 30-45 mph Wednesday through Friday.

Normal High: 59/Normal Low: 36 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds E 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Spotty showers at times, isolated t-storm can’t be ruled out. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds SE 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Temperatures don’t cool off that much Tuesday night with lows only dropping in the mid 50s to low 60s with highs in the 70s Wednesday for the warmest day of the week. Some models are indicating some sprinkles possible especially in the morning however it’s a low enough chance will keep it out of the official forecast for now.

The cold front looks to be delayed long enough for highs still mild on Thursday but keep in mind the timing could change as we get closer and could lead to a wide range in temperatures by the afternoon so something to keep in mind in the coming days to keep an eye on those details. Showers/storms are more likely Thursday into Thursday evening with severe weather possible.

Any precipitation should be gone by the time the cold air moves in so at this time not expecting any winter precipitation but winter temperatures are expected with 20s and 30s Friday morning and highs only around 40°.

Even colder Saturday due to a colder morning with highs likely in the 30s. A gradual warming trend will get highs back in the 40s with lighter winds Sunday and Monday but there remains uncertainty on the weather pattern Tuesday and Wednesday including one of the models indicating snow on Tuesday. Bottom line if you’re not a fan of the cold, take advantage of these next 4 days because we could be dealing with unseasonably cold temperatures for at least a week.

