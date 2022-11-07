Local Girl Scout earns top honors for elementary school sensory kit project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local Girl Scout has been awarded top honors for her project to deliver sensory kits to an elementary school.

The Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri say they wish to send a big congratulations to Ainsley Charest for being awarded the Girl Scout Gold Award - the equivalent of the Boy Scout Eagle Award.

Ainsley, a Topeka resident, was honored with the award as she supplied sensory kits and materials to Wanamaker Elementary School, which also happens to be her former school and the site of her current work-study project.

The Girl Scouts indicated that Ainsley’s project helped students who either have special needs or teachers with a class full of students who may need more focus from them. The project allows these students a better chance to succeed in the classroom with materials provided while still keeping them in a classroom learning mode.

Through the award, the Girl Scouts noted that Ainsley is now a community leader. Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.

“Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is a remarkable achievement that less than 6% of Girl Scouts ever complete,” said Ashley Charest, mother of Ainsley and Girl Scout Troop Leader. “She has always had a passion for children, and when she was considering whether to go into special education or elementary education as a college major and career, studying the needs of her former elementary school was a natural fit for her interests.”

The organization said that some universities and colleges offer scholarships unique to Gold Award Girl Scouts and those who enlist in the U.S. Armed Forces can even receive advanced ranks in recognition of their achievements.

“I’ve been involved in Girl Scouts since Kindergarten as a Daisy, through my entire school career, ending as an Ambassador-level Scout for 13 years,” said Ainsley Charest. “Achieving the bronze and silver awards in Scouts lead me towards the path of obtaining my Gold Award, but more importantly, helping my former elementary school and students that I get to work with this year.”

Ainsley is now a senior at Hayden Catholic High School and is set to graduate in May 2023. She is a varsity cheerleader and ambassador and serves in leadership roles in both. In her spare time, she works as a server at Townsite Towers, babysits, and counsels at the Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy during the summer - she even runs her own business where she teaches more than 90 children to swim.

While she is not committed to a university yet, Ainsley said she has narrowed her choices down and will be cheering at the collegiate level as she works towards her elementary teaching degree with a minor in coaching and leadership.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.