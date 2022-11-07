KU alum Sharon Lokedi wins NYC Marathon

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Track & Field alum Sharon Lokedi won the NYC Marathon on Sunday, making national headlines.

The former Jayhawk finished with a time of 2:23:23, winning by seven seconds after taking the lead at the 23 mile mark. She was 50 seconds away from the course record.

“I’m just so happy that I just won, you know,” Lokedi told reporters after the race. “I’m really excited, just so happy that I did it here. The people out there, the course was amazing, the cheers, everything. I’m just thankful.”

Lokedi raced with the Jayhawks from 2015-2019 in track & field and cross country. As part of her storied career in Lawrence, the Kenyan native was the 2016 and 2017 Big 12 Cross Country champion and Women’s Runner of the Year.

