Kelce ties record for most 100-yard receiving games by tight end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce continues to climb leaderboards and claim records as his own.

The future NFL Hall of Fame tight end crossed another landmark off the list Sunday night in the Chiefs’ thrilling 20-17 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans.

Kelce’s 10-catch, 106-yard performance marked the 32nd time he had at least 100 yards receiving in a game. It ties Rob Gronkowski as the most all-time in NFL history by a tight end.

Ironically, Kelce had been tied with former Chiefs tight end great Tony Gonzalez at 31 games.

The Chiefs (6-2) host Jacksonville on Sunday at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.