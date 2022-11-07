KDWP K9 finds hunter’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting

LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Warden and his K9 busted a suspect for illegally hunting after his rifle was found in the woods.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, Game Warden Sievert and K9 Apollo were notified of a suspicious vehicle. The Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported the truck had been parked in front of a field entrance and the driver had been believed to be hunting without permission.

When Warden Sievert and Apollo arrived, he said the owner of the truck had walked out to the deputies around the vehicle. The driver said he had been scouting waterfowl for the upcoming season opener - which was Nov. 5.

Sievert indicated that he deployed Apollo near the truck where the suspect had entered and exited the field. He said Apollo tracked the suspect’s trail around the property, which confirmed part of the story.

After a short break, Sievert said he again deployed Apollo back to where the suspect had exited the field before he reached deputies. After a brief search, Apollo then alerted to a rifle off the path and in the woods.

KDWP noted that potential charges for the suspect include:

Hunting without a valid license

Misrepresent to purchase license

Criminal hunting

Hunting out of season

Interference with Law Enforcement

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a controlled substance

