K-State stays ranked, falls to No. 23

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football remains in the AP Top 25 poll following its 34-27 loss to Texas on Saturday.

The Wildcats are now ranked at No. 23 according to the AP voters, ten spots below their previous No. 13 ranking. K-State is now 6-3 on the season, with three games remaining.

They’ll head to Waco on Saturday to take on Baylor at 6:00 p.m.

