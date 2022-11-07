Hundreds turn out for final morning of advance voting Monday in Topeka

Around 800 people turned out to cast their advance ballots Monday morning at the Shawnee County...
Around 800 people turned out to cast their advance ballots Monday morning at the Shawnee County Election Office, 3420 S.W. Van Buren.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of Shawnee County residents turned out to cast their ballots on Monday morning at the Shawnee County Election Office in south Topeka.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said some 800 people cast their ballots between 8 a.m. and noon Monday, when advance voting ended at the Shawnee County Election Office, 3420 S.W. Van Buren.

Though final numbers weren’t available early Monday afternoon, Howell said he believed more than 11,000 Shawnee County residents took advantage of voting in advance between Oct. 24 and Monday.

Howell said an average of about 1,000 people per day cast advance ballots at the election office.

The parking lot on the east side of the election office was nearly full for much of the morning on Monday.

Some people who came to cast their ballots on Monday morning parked in nearby parking lots and walked across the street to vote at the election office, 3420 S.W. Van Buren.

Polling places on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Shawnee County and across the state.

Howell reminded voters to bring a government-issued photo identification card, such as a driver’s license, when they head to the polls.

Howell also noted that mail ballots must be returned to the election office or polling places by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Ballots sent by mail must be postmarked by 7 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

For more information on where to vote and a look at sample ballots, visit VoterView online at myvoteinfo.voteks.org.

