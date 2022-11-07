Great Bend man seriously injured in minivan-semi head-on crash in Ford County

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after the minivan he was driving collided head-on...
A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a semitrailer Sunday morning near Spearville in Ford County, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPEARVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a semitrailer Sunday morning in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on US-50 highway, about five miles northeast of Spearville.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Dodge Caravan minivan was westbound on US-50 highway when it went left and center and collided head-on with a 2015 Freightliner semitrailer that was eastbound on US-50.

The patrol said the semitrailer’s driver tried to avoid the crash, but the vehicles collided.

The driver of the minivan, John Wayne King, 60, of Great Bend, was transported to Western Plains Regional Hospital in Dodge City with serious injuries. The patrol said it wasn’t known if King was wearing a seat belt.

Katorrii Lecharles Tucker, 30, of Monroeville, Ala., also was taken to Western Plains Regional Hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Tucker was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

