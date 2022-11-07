Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer.

In the morning hours of Nov. 6, KDWP said a deer was shot with a firearm in the area of Road 70 and Road X - south of Hartford - in Lyon Co.

Anyone with information about the deer has been asked to call the Lyon Co. Game Warden at 620-431-9873.

