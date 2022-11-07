Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer

Lyon Co. Game Wardens search for information in the case of a poached deer on Nov. 6, 2022.
Lyon Co. Game Wardens search for information in the case of a poached deer on Nov. 6, 2022.(Lyon Co. Game Wardens)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer.

In the morning hours of Nov. 6, KDWP said a deer was shot with a firearm in the area of Road 70 and Road X - south of Hartford - in Lyon Co.

Anyone with information about the deer has been asked to call the Lyon Co. Game Warden at 620-431-9873.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
FILE - (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
Credit: Brandon Griffin
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss
FILE
One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas
Kenny Loudermilk went missing Oct. 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the...
Paraglider missing for more than a week leaves behind 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

AAA Kansas is hosting a food drive to benefit Harvesters.
AAA Kansas helps Harvesters drive away hunger
AAA Kansas is hosting a food drive to benefit Harvesters.
AAA Kansas helping Harvesters drive away hunger
Steve Wade, Topeka City Manager
12th St. Delays: City Manager updates the project, other Topeka issues
FILE
Waverly’s Sunset Manor set to close as staffing issues persist
Scattered rain on Election Day
Scattered rain possible Election Day