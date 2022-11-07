Emporia State soccer falls in MIAA Championship Match

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State soccer fell 4-3 to Central Missouri on Sunday in the MIAA Championship Match.

The Hornets battled back from a 3-0 deficit at halftime to even things out. In the 63rd minute Mackenzie Dimarco broke out for her 18th goal of the year to get ESU on the board.

In the 76th minute, Asta Kristindottir cut the deficit to 3-2 with a long shot from 40 yards out. In the 81st minute, Kristindottir added one more goal off a corner kick from Joanie Westcoat, tying things at 3-3 with 9:44 remaining.

Andrea Orcutt scored one last goal for the Mules with 4:24 remaining to win the game 4-3 UCM. Emporia State outshot Central Missouri 17-11 with an 11-5 advantage on goal.

The Hornets will find out their destiny in the NCAA Tournament on Monday. The NCAA Selection Show starts at 5:30 p.m. ESU will host a watch party in the Kossover Family Tennis Center starting at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.