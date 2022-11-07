Derek Schmidt, Katie Sawyer have final message to voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt and running mate Katie Sawyer were on the campaign trail Monday the day before election day making stops in Overland Park, Topeka, Wichita and Pittsburg. The Schmidt campaign was joined by Attorney General hopeful Kris Kobach, incumbent 2nd District Congressman Jake LaTurner and Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab all urging voters to hit the polls Tuesday.

“We are down to the wire,” said Schmidt. “This race is going to be decided by who shows up. This race is going to be decided by which Kansans want this more.”

“It’s coming down to people’s decision tomorrow and we need our side to turnout,” said LaTurner. “Thank you for everything you do and don’t stop until 7 o’clock tomorrow night.”

The Schmidt campaign has been lighting up the campaign trail the last two weeks stopping in 90 cities and towns listening to Kansas voters citing the economy as still being a top concern.

“Kansans are very very focused on their families and their businesses bottom line,” said Schmidt, “it’s the number one issue that we hear about, it is one of several issues that Kansans are concerned about.”

Schmidt says the support from his voters will outweigh the actions of his opponents.

“At the end of the day,” said Schmidt, “Kansans who want the state to improve understand that the option they have is to elect a new governor and the only option for doing that is Derek Schmidt. That’s where the votes are going to be.”

Schmidt understands the polls have him in a tight race which is why he’s urging supporters to show up at the polls.

“I genuinely believe it’s going to boil down to who wants it more and who shows up,” said Schmidt. “It feels to me on the ground like Kansans who want change and to move in a different direction are ready to show up in large numbers. I feel very good about our prospects.”

Early voting ended at noon Monday and the polls are open Election Day from 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots are traditionally excepted 3 days after election day, but that day falls on a federal holiday (Veterans Day), the final day to receive mail in ballots is the following Monday, November 14. In order to accepted, mail-in ballots must have a posted date no later than Election Day.

