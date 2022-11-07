DEA seizes 670+ lbs. of fentanyl in the midwest in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The DEA seized 671 pounds of fentanyl in the midwest in 2022 which is more than it has in the past two years according to a new report.

The Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis Division - which covers Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois, says on Monday, Nov. 7, that it broke its fentanyl seizure record in Fiscal Year 2022 with more than 671 pounds of opioids seized throughout the region.

The DEA indicated that the amount represents a 41% increase from the 396 pounds seized in the previous fiscal year and is more fentanyl than the last two years combined.

Among the seizures, the DEA indicated that a record 20,000 fake pills were seized and so were the first colored fake pills it had seen. It said the colored fake pills were seized in Kansas and have also been seized in powder form throughout the region.

Colored fake pills containing fentanyl seized by the DEA in Kansas. (DEA)

The DEA said the increase in fentanyl seizures aligns with the continued increase since the synthetic opioid was first seized by the division in 2017:

FY 2022 - 671 lbs.

FY 2021 - 396 lbs.

FY 2020 - 180 lbs.

FY 2019 - 227 lbs.

FY 2018 - 77 lbs.

“Looking at this staggering increase in seizures, there is no question that DEA and its local, state and federal partners have stepped up our efforts to stop fentanyl from reaching our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael A. Davis. “Unfortunately, the drugs pouring into the Midwest in multiple forms is also a sign that drug trafficking organizations will go to any length to profit from the misery of our citizens. We’ll continue to take down these criminal networks and put out the message that what they’re selling kills.”

In addition, agents and task force officers said they seized 3,203 pounds of methamphetamine and 57 pounds of heroin along with 503 weapons.

Topping off the division’s 2022 stats, the DEA indicated that in its efforts to curtail money laundering by drug trafficking organizations, it seized and stopped $13.7 million from reaching crime leaders.

The DEA noted that fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used for pain management in medical settings and is 50 times more potent than heroin. It said drug cartels have attempted to distribute illicit fentanyl in record numbers, leading to an alarming increase in deaths caused by overdoses.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.