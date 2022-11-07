Commissioner expects voter turnout to exceed 60% in Shawnee Co.

FILE - More than 10,000 Shawnee County residents expected to cast advance ballots for Nov. 8...
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Election Commissioner Andrew Howell expects voter turnout to exceed 60% in Shawnee Co.

Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says on Monday, Nov. 7, that he expects turnout to exceed 60% for the General Election to be held on Tuesday.

For comparison, Howell indicated that in the 2018 General Gubernatorial Election turnout was 64.77% while voter turnout in 2014 was 59.2%.

In the past two weeks, Howell indicated that 11,551 voters came into the Shawnee Co. Election Office to exercise their right to vote. An additional 6,557 Advance Mail Ballots have also already been returned. He noted that Advance Mail Ballots may also be returned to any poll place on Election Day.

Hundreds turn out for final morning of advance voting Monday in Topeka

Howell also reminded residents that by state law, there will be no voting at the Election Office on Election Day. If voters do come to the Election Office to vote, he said they will be redirected to their polling place as early voting at the office ended Monday at noon.

The Commissioner noted that voters should note the location of their voting place as well. He said it is important to go to the assigned polling location as only that place will have the correct ballots. Each precinct has a unique ballot due to district configuration.

Lastly, Howell said voters should be aware of road construction and street closures to and around their voting locations. Alternate routes or access may be required.

Elections officials alert voters to potential street detours around polling sites

Voters can verify their polling locations HERE or by calling the Election Office at 785-251-5900. Those with general questions should also call the Election Office or visit the office’s website HERE.

