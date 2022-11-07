Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 orphaned manatees

Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By Fox 19 digital staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) -Three orphaned manatees arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday.

Calliope, Piccolina and Soleil were in critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida.

The zoo says they are well enough to start their second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.

Since 1999, the zoo has cared for more than two dozen manatees after joining with the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

Visitors wishing to see the manatees can do so this week.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
FILE - (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
Credit: Brandon Griffin
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss
FILE
One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas
Kenny Loudermilk went missing Oct. 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the...
Paraglider missing for more than a week leaves behind 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

FILE - In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane...
US: Federal aid to Florida for Hurricane Ian tops $2B
An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S....
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in US elections
Around 800 people turned out to cast their advance ballots Monday morning at the Shawnee County...
Hundreds turn out for final morning of advance voting Monday in Topeka
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large
FILE
K-State researcher awarded $1.9 million to research memory recall, Alzheimer’s