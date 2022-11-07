Chiefs rally to take down Titans in primetime

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Knotted at 17-17 at the end of regulation, the Kansas City Chiefs headed to overtime with the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs were able to seal a 20-17 overtime thrilling win.

Offensively, neither team could get much going in the first quarter. The Chiefs got on the board first with a 23 yard field goal from Harrison Butker with 6:47 remaining.

The second quarter brought three touchdowns on GEHA Field. Mecole Hardman caught a 7 yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes five seconds into the second quarter. Butker missed the extra point, and Kansas City took a 9-0 lead.

With 10:48 remaining, Derrick Henry ran in a 4 yard rushing touchdown to cut KC’s lead to 9-7. Henry added one more score before halftime, punching in a 1 yard touchdown. Tennessee was up 14-9 heading into the locker rooms.

The third quarter was rough for the Chiefs’ offense. Unable to generate anything, they were held scoreless. Travis Kelce was unable to reign in a short pass from Mahomes, as the ball fell out of his hands and into Roger McCreary’s for the interception.

That pick led to a Titans field goal, but those would be the only points added to the board in the third quarter. Titans led 17-9.

Then came Patrick Mahomes’ time to shine. The quarterback, unable to find an open man, ran in a 14 yard score himself to cut the deficit to 17-15.

Penalties gave the Chiefs three attempts at a two-point conversion. Yet again, when Mahomes couldn’t find an open man, he ran it in himself to knot the game at 17-17.

With either team unable to add to the board in the final minutes, this one went to overtime. The Chiefs drove down the field, and Butker made a 28 yard field goal to make it 20-17.

The defense did its job, and secured a 20-17 win. Mahomes finished with 446 passing yards, 63 rushing, and completed 43 of 68 pass attempts.

The Chiefs are now 6-2 on the season, and will be back at home next Sunday to host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.