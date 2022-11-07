Chiefs rally to take down Titans in primetime

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Knotted at 17-17 at the end of regulation, the Kansas City Chiefs headed to overtime with the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs were able to seal a 20-17 overtime thrilling win.

Offensively, neither team could get much going in the first quarter. The Chiefs got on the board first with a 23 yard field goal from Harrison Butker with 6:47 remaining.

The second quarter brought three touchdowns on GEHA Field. Mecole Hardman caught a 7 yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes five seconds into the second quarter. Butker missed the extra point, and Kansas City took a 9-0 lead.

With 10:48 remaining, Derrick Henry ran in a 4 yard rushing touchdown to cut KC’s lead to 9-7. Henry added one more score before halftime, punching in a 1 yard touchdown. Tennessee was up 14-9 heading into the locker rooms.

The third quarter was rough for the Chiefs’ offense. Unable to generate anything, they were held scoreless. Travis Kelce was unable to reign in a short pass from Mahomes, as the ball fell out of his hands and into Roger McCreary’s for the interception.

That pick led to a Titans field goal, but those would be the only points added to the board in the third quarter. Titans led 17-9.

Then came Patrick Mahomes’ time to shine. The quarterback, unable to find an open man, ran in a 14 yard score himself to cut the deficit to 17-15.

Penalties gave the Chiefs three attempts at a two-point conversion. Yet again, when Mahomes couldn’t find an open man, he ran it in himself to knot the game at 17-17.

With either team unable to add to the board in the final minutes, this one went to overtime. The Chiefs drove down the field, and Butker made a 28 yard field goal to make it 20-17.

The defense did its job, and secured a 20-17 win. Mahomes finished with 446 passing yards, 63 rushing, and completed 43 of 68 pass attempts.

The Chiefs are now 6-2 on the season, and will be back at home next Sunday to host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merry Conrad and Christiana Stevenson
Search warrant leads to the arrest of two women in East Topeka
Washburn professor under investigation
Washburn professor under investigation for allegedly wearing blackface
Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
TPD investigating possible Aggravated Battery after shots fired in SE Topeka
Credit: Brandon Griffin
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss

Latest News

Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn
K-State stays ranked, falls to No. 23
Emporia State soccer falls in MIAA Championship Match
Emporia State soccer falls in MIAA Championship Match
KU alum Sharon Lokedi wins NYC Marathon
KU alum Sharon Lokedi wins NYC Marathon
FILE - Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire nominated for Salute to Service Award