Brass Rail Tavern hosts Chiefs watch party

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brass Rail Tavern hosts watch parties every week for Chiefs games, and the turnout is normally great, especially for Sunday night’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The tavern hosts the parties as well as offers service indoors and at their outdoor patio. The venue also hosts live concerts.

The tavern is located at 401 NE Emmett St. in Topeka. You can find more information on their Facebook page.

The 13 NEWS article on Sunday’s game can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merry Conrad and Christiana Stevenson
Search warrant leads to the arrest of two women in East Topeka
Washburn professor under investigation
Washburn professor under investigation for allegedly wearing blackface
Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
TPD investigating possible Aggravated Battery after shots fired in SE Topeka
Credit: Brandon Griffin
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss

Latest News

Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn
K-State stays ranked, falls to No. 23
(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Chiefs rally to take down Titans in primetime
Fans cheer along the Kansas City Chiefs in their Sunday Night Matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.
Brass Rail Chiefs Watch Party
Emporia State soccer falls in MIAA Championship Match
Emporia State soccer falls in MIAA Championship Match