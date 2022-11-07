Bicyclist injured in weather-related crash with a truck

By Alyssa Miller
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicyclist was injured after they were hit by a pickup truck in a Saturday morning crash.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 6 a.m. Saturday, November 5 in the 5600 block of SW Topeka Boulevard.

They said a pickup truck driven by a 40-year-old man was headed south on SW Topeka Boulevard when it hit a bicyclist traveling in the same lane. The 22-year-old bicyclist was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the rainy weather contributed to the crash.

