Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm, head still missing

Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the...
Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the body later in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home.(WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Anthony Warren and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Police were called to respond to a scene in Mississippi on Saturday after receiving reports of a dog carrying a person’s severed arm.

Decapitated human remains were found in a south Jackson neighborhood, but not all parts of the person were found, according to the Hinds County Coroner.

Authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the body later in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home.

WLBT reports it’s unclear if the body was found the same day or the following day, or if the parts were removed prior to the victim’s death.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stoney Hards (left) and Dacoeta DeVader (right).
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
FILE - (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
Credit: Brandon Griffin
Holton fireworks facility burns to the ground, building a complete loss
FILE
One dead, one hospitalized after 2-car rollover in South-Central Kansas
Kenny Loudermilk went missing Oct. 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the...
Paraglider missing for more than a week leaves behind 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

FILE - In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane...
US: Federal aid to Florida for Hurricane Ian tops $2B
An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday admitted he had interfered in U.S....
‘Putin’s chef’ admits to interfering in US elections
Around 800 people turned out to cast their advance ballots Monday morning at the Shawnee County...
Hundreds turn out for final morning of advance voting Monday in Topeka
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large
FILE
K-State researcher awarded $1.9 million to research memory recall, Alzheimer’s