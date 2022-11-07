AT&T, FEMA launch new climate risk portal to better prepare for extremes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AT&T and FEMA have launched a new climate risk portal to help community leaders better prepare for weather extremes.

AT&T Wireless says a new resource that launched on Monday, Nov. 7, could greatly help public safety officials and community leaders better prepare for extreme weather.

The wireless network indicated that the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy launched the Climate Risk and Resilience Portal - ClimRR - on Monday. With cutting-edge climate projections, it said the portal gives community leaders free access to localized data about future climate risks in order to develop strategies ahead of time.

“FEMA works with a wide range of stakeholders across the public and private sectors to achieve the goals outlined in our 2022-2026 Strategic Plan,” said FEMA’s Acting Deputy Administrator, Victoria Salinas. “These goals include leading the whole of the community in climate resilience as well as promoting and sustaining a ready FEMA and a prepared nation. ClimRR will help us make progress against these critical objectives.”

AT&T noted that the portal gives extensive data on metrics such as temperature, precipitation, wind and drought conditions. It said additional risks like wildfires and flooding will be added in the coming months.

According to AT&T, Americans said they have been personally affected by extreme weather in the past two years. The climate impacts and projections - which have become more frequent and intense - can vary down to the local level.

