Affordability, generosity rank Kansas cities among best to spend Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities in Kansas have been ranked among the best places to go for Thanksgiving thanks to lower prices and higher rates of giving.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner and consumers having spent around $300 per person between the holiday and Cyber Monday in 2021, the personal finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving.

To help residents decide where to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking the bank, WalletHub said it compared 100 of the largest cities in the U.S. across key metrics which range from the cost of Thanksgiving dinner to share of delayed flights to volunteer opportunities and forecasted precipitation.

Wichita ranked in the top 50, coming in at 47th with a total score of 54.60. It ranked 73rd for Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions, 9th for affordability, 71st for safety and accessibility, 22nd for giving thanks and 86th for Thanksgiving weather forecast.

To the northeast, Kansas City ranked 72nd with an overall score of 50.72. The metro ranked 50th for Thanksgiving celebrations and traditions, 23rd for affordability, 70th for safety and accessibility, 24th for giving thanks and 99th for Thanksgiving weather forecast.

The report also found that Kansas City had the fifth-lowest cost of Thanksgiving dinner while Wichita had the highest giving ratio. Meanwhile, Kansas City is expected to have the second-worst weather in the nation on Thanksgiving Day.

The report indicated that the best places to spend Thanksgiving are:

Atlanta, Ga. Orlando, Fla. Las Vegas, Nev. Raleigh, N.C. Gilbert, Ariz.

The report found the worst places to spend Thanksgiving are:

Hialeah, Fla. Anchorage, Alaska San Bernadino, Cali. Hanolulu, Hawaii Stockton, Cali.

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

