AAA Kansas helps Harvesters drive away hunger

People can bring non-perishable food items for Harvesters to the AAA office in Topeka, 1223 SW Wanamaker, thru Nov. 19.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we head into this season of giving thanks, a local organization is inviting you to join their effort to “drive away hunger.”

Scott Martin with AAA Kansas and Amy Pinger with Harvesters visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details.

People are invited to bring non-perishable food items to the AAA office at 1223 SW Wanamaker, Suite 100 in Topeka through Nov. 19. The items will be given to Harvesters.

This is the second year for the food drive. Martin says they hope to beat last year’s total of just under 400 pounds of food.

