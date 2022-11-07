12th St. Delays: City Manager updates the project, other Topeka issues

Topeka City Manager Steve Wade visits Eye on NE Kansas
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a busy first couple months on the job for Topeka City Manager Steve Wade. Projects are wrapping up and new efforts continue.

Wade visited Eye on NE Kansas to provide a few updates. First, he said the city just received word that the SW 12th St. project is running several months behind schedule. The stretch between SW Washburn and SW Gage will not reopen until the middle of next year, rather than by the end of 2022 as initially expected. Wade said the contractors cite supply chain issues for the delays.

On the bright side, Wade said the Gary Ormsby Dr. project finished ahead of schedule and is open to most traffic.

Wade also encouraged people age 60 and older to see if they might qualify for the city’s Digital Equity Program, which gets computers into the hands of people age 60 and older who meet certain qualifications. People may call 785-368-3098 to learn more.

