Trains, Toy & Railroadiana swap meet takes on Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Over 14 vendors displayed trains and railroadiana from past and present to sell, or have train collectors look at.

Trains made out of Legos, N-Gauge trains, H-O, O-Gauge, and antique trains were all on show! Trains from the 1890′s were also on display along with trains that you can control from an iPad.

Model trucks, trains, and animals were also available to purchase.

The show is an opportunity for train sellers and collectors to show off their hobby and what it means to them.

“When our kids were little about 30 years ago, I got back into trains that I haven’t played with since I was in high school or junior high. I still buy trains and now I have a house dedicated to trains and a basement full of home,” said Brad Marples.

The event took place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

