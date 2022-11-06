Topeka Zoo gears up for Dream Night during Zoo Lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo is gearing up for its second annual Dream Night during its Zoo Lights event.

With the opening of its third annual Zoo Lights, the Topeka Zoo says it is proud to announce the return of Dream Night in 2022, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.

The Zoo said that on Nov. 21, Zoo Lights will close to the public for Dream Night - a free, invitation-only event that gives those with special health needs a chance to visit the zoo with their families.

The Zoo indicated that lights and music will be adjusted to be less stimulating and provide a more comfortable and safe environment for guests. Food, beverages and entertainment will be underwritten by sponsors, providing an all-inclusive experience for Dream Night guests.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to be able to take my son, who is on the spectrum, out into public settings where he will not be overwhelmed or overstimulated,” said Mike Mazulo, a parent of a 2021 Dream Night attendee. “Seeing him walk around carefree, enjoying the cocoa, and being amazed with all the lights at his pace was so great.”

The Zoo noted that it partners with local agencies to identify community members who may benefit from the event. With the help of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas, it said tickets will be sent to community members over the next few days.

“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is deeply committed to improving the health and well-being of all Kansans,” said Rebecca Witte, Public Relations Specialist. “By supporting events like these, we are encouraging individuals and families to enjoy one of many ways they can be active in their own community.”

According to the Zoo, Dream Night was started at the Rotterdam Zoo in the Netherlands in 1996 by Peter van der Wulp. It said 2022 will mark the second year the Topeka Zoo will host Dream Night during Zoo Lights.

“Dream Night is a rewarding evening that truly embraces the holiday spirit,” said Jared Bednar from the Topeka Zoo. “Many Dream Night visitors face daily challenges that most of us never experience. Hopefully, this one evening demonstrates that the Topeka Zoo, with the help of our sponsors and community, believes that every citizen deserves to experience the wonders of life and the natural world.”

The Zoo indicated that invitations will be distributed through the following organizations:

TARC

Capper Foundation

Hope Kids

Family Service & Guidance Center

Loving Hearts

SLI

USD 501

USD 345

Those who are not affiliated with these agencies but believe they qualify to attend should email help@topekazoo.org with the request and contact information.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.